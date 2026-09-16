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Summer Never Ends at This Sun-Soaked Menorca Villa Asking €2.45MView 15 Photos

Summer Never Ends at This Sun-Soaked Menorca Villa Asking €2.45M

Decked out with colorful original tile, the updated 1960s home opens to a lush garden and a sparkling pool.
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Location: Llucmaçanes, Menorca, Spain

Price: €2,450,000 (approximately $2,827,815 USD)

Year Built: 1960

Renovation Year: 2025

Renovation Designer: Vera S. Guasch

Footprint: 2,928 square feet (5 beds, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.2 acres

From the Agent: "In the heart of Llucmaçanes, S’Hora Baixa reinterprets the Menorcan village house. It features terra-cotta tile laid in a herringbone pattern, limewashed walls with niches, and wood and natural fiber in just the right measure. The five bedrooms are laid out without feeling forced upon the original floor plan. The period hydraulic tiles have been kept with their floral pattern intact, alongside new floors in microcement and marés stone. The bathrooms have handmade emerald-green tile, matte black fittings, and basins set on masonry counters. The kitchen, open to the dining room with an island and breakfast bar, is fitted with Miele appliances. The living area opens entirely onto the courtyard: the glazing disappears, and the dining room and garden become one and the same. The terraced garden features dry-stone walls, olive trees, a fig tree, a path of flagstones over gravel, and a long pool turned toward the last light of the day."

Located on the eastern coast of Menorca, the home is 10 minutes from Maó, which is the island’s capital.&nbsp;

Located on the eastern coast of Menorca, the home is 10 minutes from Maó, which is the island’s capital. 

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Wood and natural fibers accent the interior.&nbsp;

Wood and natural fibers accent the interior. 

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The home’s original&nbsp;hydraulic tiles have been preserved.&nbsp;

The home’s original hydraulic tiles have been preserved. 

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The renovation was led by Vera S. Guasch.&nbsp;

The renovation was led by Vera S. Guasch. 

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The property includes a lush garden and a swimming pool.&nbsp;

The property includes a lush garden and a swimming pool. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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