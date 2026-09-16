Summer Never Ends at This Sun-Soaked Menorca Villa Asking €2.45M

Lot Size: 0.2 acres

From the Agent: "In the heart of Llucmaçanes, S’Hora Baixa reinterprets the Menorcan village house. It features terra-cotta tile laid in a herringbone pattern, limewashed walls with niches, and wood and natural fiber in just the right measure. The five bedrooms are laid out without feeling forced upon the original floor plan. The period hydraulic tiles have been kept with their floral pattern intact, alongside new floors in microcement and marés stone. The bathrooms have handmade emerald-green tile, matte black fittings, and basins set on masonry counters. The kitchen, open to the dining room with an island and breakfast bar, is fitted with Miele appliances. The living area opens entirely onto the courtyard: the glazing disappears, and the dining room and garden become one and the same. The terraced garden features dry-stone walls, olive trees, a fig tree, a path of flagstones over gravel, and a long pool turned toward the last light of the day."