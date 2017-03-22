Meet the Holocene Coffee Table

The Holocene Table is designed as 5 discrete bamboo rings balanced perfectly, yet seemingly tenuously on delicate anodized aluminum supports. The design represents a centered, currently stable earth under the weight of the four barely balanced planetary boundaries that we humans have transgressed, leaving us teetering at the edge of the Holocene period, the only time in all of our planet’s 4 billion year existence capable of supporting life.

Climate change, loss of biodiversity, deforestation and biochemical flow have already been realized, leaving us at the precipice of an uninhabitable world.

"Thank You for Being Late", by well known New York Times Journalist, Thomas Friedman, is an incredibly in-depth and quite overwhelming analysis of the current state of the modern world. He eloquently discusses how society and our environment are impacted by the accelerating advances technology, market globalization, and industrialization. The reader can’t help but appreciate the delicacy of the Holocene Era, which supports life as we know it. This table is meant to represent the tenuous situation we humans face.



materials:

sustainable bamboo hand polished with low VOC oil-wax

bioclean-anodized aluminumglass





36w x 36"l x 15 1/2"h (custom sizes available)

