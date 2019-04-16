Meet the George Nelson Associate Who Designed the Dunkin’ Donuts Logo

Three times a week, the 87-year-old designer Lucia DeRespinis leaves her Manhattan apartment—a sixth-floor enclave in a 1965 glass-and-concrete complex designed by I.M. Pei—and treks to the Pratt Institute in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. There she teaches a trifecta of courses each semester at the arts and design university where, in 1952, she was among the first students to complete a newly inaugurated bachelor’s degree in industrial design.