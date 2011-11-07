Max Lipsey's Acciaio Series
Lipsey's previous designs for his Acciaio (Italian for "steel") series are priced from $800 (for a stool) to $2500 (for a lounge chair) and are currently available at Matter. But his "Stage 2" designs for the Acciaio series, which debuted at Qubique, are still in production and only available for pre-order at this point.
According to Matter, "the inspiration for the series is the classic racing bicycle with a geometry that is strong, light and elegant... The perforated surfaces accentuate the works' lightness and use semi-transparency to obscure contents and surrounding space. The seed of bicycle geometry also leads to faceted surfaces and new angles that break away from traditional forms."
Lipsey was born in the U.S. and is currently working in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. He graduated from the Design Academy Eindhoven in 2007, and has since pursued independent projects, collaborated with other designers on group projects, and freelanced for Maarten Baas.
His work melds the industrial process with "elements of the human touch that are more often found in craft-based techniques," as a Matter press release puts it.
I think the mix of tan leather with perforated metal and lightweight steel tubing (borrowed from bicycle frame building) is quite compelling. What do you think?