Matter: Logo Evolution

In our May issue I wrote about the undersung Swiss mid-century modernist Herbert Matter, a graphic designer and photographer who left his mark on Vogue Magazine, Knoll furniture, Yale University, and a host of other cultural institutions. Check out the story here to learn more and for those of you who love to watch a creative process unfold, watch this two-minute video of the scores of logo sketches Matter went through to arrive at the insignia for the New Haven Railroad. Your favorite may well not be the one that made the eventual cut. Mine comes at the 1:34 mark.