The Terrazzo Platter from Serax is a sophisticated kitchenware accent, and can be used as a serving tray, board for cheese and charcuterie, or even as a centerpiece on a dining room table—it can present tea lights, a vase of flowers, or center another accent. Terrazzo is a composite material that is available in a range of colors and tones and features a distinctive speckling. The material is both striking and simple, making it an excellent choice for different decors. On a wood table, the platter will provide material interest, while on a stone counter, the platter creates a subtle contrast. Available in two sizes and tones, the Terrazzo Platter is a simple and refined serveware piece.