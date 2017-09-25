Delightful Material Contrasts Define a Courtyard Home in Mexico City

Comprising 325 square meters across two levels, the house by DCPP Arquitectos is guided by strict proportions and contrasts. The rectangular site directed the layout of the home: one-third solid versus two-thirds open. Two exterior patios frame the habitable spaces. All living areas are located on the main floor, allowing the home to be inhabited entirely from one level as the clients age. Lodging quarters for guests fill the upper floor.



A series of contrasts defines the residence. Public spaces lie adjacent to the front patio, whereas private spaces, such as the bedrooms, lie at the back. The massing on the site contrasts between solid and void space, while the materiality of the home juxtaposes the exterior and interior. The exterior is dark with stone-like flooring and hardwood, differentiated from the interior, which is light and bright with minimal textural play.

Regardless of all contrasts, the visual continuity between exterior and interior never fails. Landscape and architecture blend harmoniously for indoor/outdoor living.