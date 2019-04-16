Material ConneXion Library Has Over 7,500 Innovative Materials
Dwell Magazine + Design News

Material ConneXion Library Has Over 7,500 Innovative Materials

Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds
Andrew Dent, a scientist and the vice president of Library and Materials Research at Material ConneXion, shares intel on the advancements impacting residential design.

What do BMW, Logitech, and Nike have in common? They’ve all consulted with Material ConneXion, an international authority on materials science and engineering. The organization has over 7,500 entries in its library, which is overseen by Andrew Dent. We asked him about today’s products that may enter tomorrow’s home.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.