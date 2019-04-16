Matali Crasset Renovates Monory Farmhouse

In 2005, Michèle Monory, who runs a collaborative jewelry-design studio in Paris, inherited what was formerly an abandoned farmhouse from her father. Set deep in the heart of a forest near France’s Chinon region, not far from the Loire Valley and its chateaux, the structure has no specific style and is, therefore, difficult to date—Monory supposes it, along with the two barns on the property, could be 200 years old.