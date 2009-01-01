Martha Meets Manhattan's Lower East Side

This workshop is a custom wallpaper-making class using rubber stamps, block-printing, stencils, and house paint. It's experimental and intended to give students a foundation for making their own large-scale, unique wallpapers. The evening workshop includes a one-hour lecture and a 2.5-hour printing session at the Make Workshop studio, located on the Lower East Side.



If you are more paint than wallpaper, but still enjoy making things, and doing so in a social context with like-minded folks, it's worth a gander at the Make Workshop website.



Martha Stewart, look out.