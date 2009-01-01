View Photos
Martha Meets Manhattan's Lower East Side
By Jamie Waugh
Call it the recession or just plain creativity in the air, but DIY just feels relevant these days. A great outlet for those so inclined is Make Workshops, the New York–based enterprise started Diana Rupp, a writer and fashion-addict once reprimanded for teaching knitting on company time. An independent craft business was thus born; and in January a certain workshop just might pique the interest of those with a creative streak—and walls.
This workshop is a custom wallpaper-making class using rubber stamps, block-printing, stencils, and house paint. It's experimental and intended to give students a foundation for making their own large-scale, unique wallpapers. The evening workshop includes a one-hour lecture and a 2.5-hour printing session at the Make Workshop studio, located on the Lower East Side.
If you are more paint than wallpaper, but still enjoy making things, and doing so in a social context with like-minded folks, it's worth a gander at the Make Workshop website.
Martha Stewart, look out.
