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It’s a Great Time to Be the Giant Maker of Route 66View 12 Photos
Dwell Magazine

It’s a Great Time to Be the Giant Maker of Route 66

As The Mother Road revs up for its centennial, demand for sculptor Mark Cline’s Muffler Man statues is soaring, transforming a fading folk art into a pop-culture revival.
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Everything in artist Mark Cline’s orbit feels a little larger than life. Even his setbacks carry a certain Herculean weight. In the early days of his creative career, before he became known for sculpting the massive fiberglass figures that now define his work and an American landscape, when he was still trying to carve out a niche for himself, Cline was so broke that he sometimes slept on park benches. Years later, his studio burned to the ground—not once but twice—reducing decades of work to billowing piles of ash.

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Zoey Goto
Journalist
Zoey Goto is a writer covering travel, kitsch, pop culture and all things Americana.

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