It’s a Great Time to Be the Giant Maker of Route 66

Everything in artist Mark Cline’s orbit feels a little larger than life. Even his setbacks carry a certain Herculean weight. In the early days of his creative career, before he became known for sculpting the massive fiberglass figures that now define his work and an American landscape, when he was still trying to carve out a niche for himself, Cline was so broke that he sometimes slept on park benches. Years later, his studio burned to the ground—not once but twice—reducing decades of work to billowing piles of ash.