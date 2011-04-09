Marin Home Tours 2011

Over the weekend of April 30th, join the Marin Home Tours for a chance to step into the homes featured in the pages of Dwell and see a few of the amazing houses pushing residential architecture forward in Marin County. From the renovation of a classic Eichler in Lucas Valley to a hand-built houseboat in Sausalito, discover the houses that are bringing the outdoors in, realizing dreams, and defining what modern design means in Marin. Featured residences include Dwell founder Lara Deam's Mill Valley abode and the home of Robin Petravic and Catherine Bailey, the owners of Heath Ceramics.

The Pfau Starr Residence is located in San Anselmo and is a convergence of many tactile materials, including ashlar masonry walls, floor-to-ceiling glass, and an exposed wood-beam ceiling. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample On April 29th, the eve of the Marin Home Tours, meet the architects behind the designs and hear them talk about their work in a waterfront setting at the Acqua Hotel.



Tickets are available at marinmodernhometour.com, $75 for a single day or $150 for a weekend pass, which includes an invitation to the Meet the Architects night (a $25 value). Join Dwell and Marin Magazine for what promises to be a weekend full of interesting architecture and people. Stanley Saitowitz's Bridge House was built atop a challenging parcel. The rectangular structure spans a small valley created by a creek.

The residence of Lara and Chris Deam was featured in Dwell's 10th anniversary issue and is among the stops on the 2011 Marin Home Tours.