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In Marfa, You Can Scoop Up an RV Park With a Quonset Hut for $1.3MView 15 Photos

In Marfa, You Can Scoop Up an RV Park With a Quonset Hut for $1.3M

Located on the eastern edge of town, the property comes with a steely home, a shipping container pool, and 19 camper hookups.
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Location: 990 Antelope Hills Road, Marfa, Texas

Price: $1,300,000

Lot Size: 10 acres 

Footprint: 1,504 square feet (19 RV hookups, 2.5 baths)

Year Built: 2018

From the Listing: "Discover a rare opportunity to own ten acres of unrestricted land near downtown Marfa, Texas. This versatile property is located only two miles from the center of town and steps away from the new El Cosmico site, Hetzler Gallery, and Maintenant, with quick access to the Ballroom Marfa and the Marfa Golf Course. With income-producing potential already in place, this land offers numerous possibilities. It can be operated as an RV park, vacation rentals, a retreat space, or a creative business hub—thanks to unrestricted use, the options are almost limitless. There is no other property this close to Marfa with this mix of amenities, infrastructure, and business flexibility."

Formerly operating as Marfa Yacht Club, the property is an RV Park overlooking working ranch lands and the Chinati and Davis Mountains.&nbsp;

Formerly operating as Marfa Yacht Club, the property is an RV Park overlooking working ranch lands and the Chinati and Davis Mountains. 

A Quonset hut with an office and carport can serve as a primary home for the future owner.&nbsp;

A Quonset hut with an office and carport can serve as a primary home for the future owner. 

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A freestanding structure can be used as a gym or event space.&nbsp;

A freestanding structure can be used as a gym or event space. 

A heated shipping container pool from Modpools is included in the sale.&nbsp;

A heated shipping container pool from Modpools is included in the sale. 

The guest bathhouse includes a laundromat and a covered picnic pavilion.&nbsp;

The guest bathhouse includes a laundromat and a covered picnic pavilion. 

The property includes 19 RV hookups, eight of which are covered from the strong Texas sun.&nbsp;

The property includes 19 RV hookups, eight of which are covered from the strong Texas sun. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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