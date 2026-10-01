In Marfa, You Can Scoop Up an RV Park With a Quonset Hut for $1.3M
Location: 990 Antelope Hills Road, Marfa, Texas
Price: $1,300,000
Lot Size: 10 acres
Footprint: 1,504 square feet (19 RV hookups, 2.5 baths)
Year Built: 2018
From the Listing: "Discover a rare opportunity to own ten acres of unrestricted land near downtown Marfa, Texas. This versatile property is located only two miles from the center of town and steps away from the new El Cosmico site, Hetzler Gallery, and Maintenant, with quick access to the Ballroom Marfa and the Marfa Golf Course. With income-producing potential already in place, this land offers numerous possibilities. It can be operated as an RV park, vacation rentals, a retreat space, or a creative business hub—thanks to unrestricted use, the options are almost limitless. There is no other property this close to Marfa with this mix of amenities, infrastructure, and business flexibility."
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990 Antelope Hills Road in Marfa, Texas, is currently listed for $1,300,000 by Lauren Meader Fowlkes at Sotheby’s.
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