Marco Hemmerling's Triwing Chair

Hemmerling's Studio for Spatial Design is "driven by an interest in spatial concepts" and relies on digital design tools and fabrication techniques to execute their concepts. Everything from the chair's design to production was digital.



The Triwing consists of two seating elements, one nestled into the other—a practical aspect if the chair is to be used in small spaces. It can be used as dining-chair, lounge chair, reading chair or deck chair. The double-curved shape incorporates the ergonomic demands and also makes it more stable.