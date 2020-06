Caba Dome's fast snap-on hub connectors are the solution to the tedious task of crafting connectors to build geodesic domes. By using these hubs, you will reduce the time it takes to build a dome from days to less than one hour. The hubs are made of tough, durable polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and they're solid in strength and functionality. Full kits include bamboo sticks and cladding.