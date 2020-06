These panelized dome kits consist of a prefab steel reinforced concrete insulated R28 panels with 1/2″ Georgia Pacific DensArmor drywall on the panel interior giving you the greatest protection possible at roughly the same cost per sq.foot to build as conventional house or commercial construction. The exterior is 3/4″ concrete reinforced with galvanized steel mesh and fibers. The kit includes all the prefab panels to assemble the dome exterior walls and roof and panels for one entryway.