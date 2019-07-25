USA Domes' EPS personal dome structure is impervious to natural disasters, hurricanes, earthquakes, and the shape is naturally wind resistant. Each dome consists of 8 pieces that are fastened together, then concreted and textured. Assembly of the dome takes less than a day which cuts the cost of labor tremendously. These domes can be used in back yards, as single family homes, as in-law quarters, man caves, game rooms, storm shelters, etc, etc. You can use the materials to build about anything, including a single family home, adding a garage space, or even starting a business. The price for a single dome kit is $10,900.