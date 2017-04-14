Connect With Bali's Tropical Landscape at One of these Modern Villas
Connect With Bali's Tropical Landscape at One of these Modern Villas

By Michele Koh Morollo
The island of Bali in Indonesia has long been a popular destination for travelers seeking a vibrant tropical getaway. With its interesting cultural attractions, great food, exciting nightlife, and excellent beaches for surfing—the reasons to visit are endless.

But if you want to escape from the main tourist areas and enjoy some peaceful R&R, then consider staying at one of these modern villas that are fully connected to the lush outdoors. 

Villa Momentai in Canggu

The four-bedroom Villa Momentai in Canggu (also shown in the cover photo above), can comfortably accommodate eight guests. Large sliding glass doors connect the modern interiors with a pool and lush, breezy yard.&nbsp;

Perched atop a cliff, Villa Hamsa is a four-bedroom, fully-staffed villa in the southernmost section of Bali’s Bukit Peninsula. It has generous dining spaces, a large infinity pool, and its own gym and massage room.

Located in the artsy town of Ubud, and nestled within a verdant green valley, the eco-friendly Aria Villas was designed by Singapore architect Chioh-Hui Goh, and offers a fresh take on Balinese style.

Set within a garden estate in Umalas, Villa Bali Bali is a collection of two- and three-bedroom, pitched-roof villas that can be rented separately or together to accommodate groups with as many as 15 people. It was built using natural materials including teak, rattan, and lava stone.&nbsp;

Located close to some of the island's best surfing beaches, a golf course, and the Uluwatu Temple, Alila Villas Uluwatu was designed by architecture firm WOHA, and features a Sunset Cabana Lounge that appears to hang off a cliff over the Indian Ocean.&nbsp;

Located in a peaceful residential area and surrounded by lush paddy fields, this three-bedroom house is made out of shipping containers and has a sunken outdoor conversation pit that’s perfect for evening cocktails.

Villa Amara in Ubud has a 30-foot-long pool, a gazebo, an open-air living and dining area, fast Wi-Fi, and enough space to fit six guests in four bedrooms.&nbsp;

With its cutting-edge design, clean lines, local stone, and honey-hued wood interiors, The Iman Villa is a sophisticated choice for large groups or families. The villas have rooftop terraces that overlook rice paddies, a swimming pool, children’s wading pool, and a sunken Jacuzzi.

Designed, owned, and operated by Singaporean architect Soo K. Chan and his wife Ling Fu, Soori Bali’s 48 contemporary villas are sustainably-built with stones sourced from nearby quarries. The decor features ceramic and terra-cotta pieces made by Balinese artisans.&nbsp;

Tucked away in the coastal village of Canggu, Ametis Villa offers three different styles of villas that each come with their own kitchen, private pool, and a lush tropical garden.

