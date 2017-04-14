View Photos
Connect With Bali's Tropical Landscape at One of these Modern Villas
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
The island of Bali in Indonesia has long been a popular destination for travelers seeking a vibrant tropical getaway. With its interesting cultural attractions, great food, exciting nightlife, and excellent beaches for surfing—the reasons to visit are endless.
But if you want to escape from the main tourist areas and enjoy some peaceful R&R, then consider staying at one of these modern villas that are fully connected to the lush outdoors.
Villa Momentai in Canggu
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.