Magma Books Bring Creative Thinking to Life

I first came across Magma's series of sketchbooks through Hand-Eye Supply, a little design-centric gear shop near where I work in downtown Portland, Oregon.
The folks at Laurence King, who work in conjunction with Magma to publish these little sketchbooks, were kind enough to send me a couple books at my request to test out and review.
What I like most about the Magma books are their focused perspective. They are very opionated, and that is a good thing. The Idea Generation book is very much geared toward slowing down, and approaching a creative problem with different thoughtful exercises. It really worked!
As I approached some new mobile UI paradigms I was faced with, I found that the Idea Generation book not only helped me slow my thinking down but it took me down a path I wouldn't have arrived on by my own.
This created value I wouldn't have expected and was a welcome way to approach a new project with fresh perspective.
I chose the Architecture book because of the gridded pages (both squared and isometric) as well as the blank pages.
Along for the ride came rulers, and a guide to architectural history and notable features that relate to building design. I am fascinated with buildings and physical architecture, it is one of the reasons I enjoy Dwell so much.
That being said, each Magma book has a wealth of insider information pertaining to the given subject matter.
These helpful bits further cement the Magma books at carving out a very unique and indispensable niche to respond to any creative need.
Whatever your creative pursuit, I would highly recommend you check out Magma books and give them a go for yourself. You might find yourself somewhere you didn't expect, but that is how great ideas come to life.