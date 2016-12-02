Magma Books Bring Creative Thinking to Life

I first came across Magma's series of sketchbooks through Hand-Eye Supply, a little design-centric gear shop near where I work in downtown Portland, Oregon. The folks at Laurence King, who work in conjunction with Magma to publish these little sketchbooks, were kind enough to send me a couple books at my request to test out and review. * * *

The Idea Generation book has some guided ways to start thinking creatively, followed by pages and pages of empty space to fill up.

What I like most about the Magma books are their focused perspective. They are very opionated, and that is a good thing. The Idea Generation book is very much geared toward slowing down, and approaching a creative problem with different thoughtful exercises. It really worked! As I approached some new mobile UI paradigms I was faced with, I found that the Idea Generation book not only helped me slow my thinking down but it took me down a path I wouldn't have arrived on by my own. This created value I wouldn't have expected and was a welcome way to approach a new project with fresh perspective.

The back of each book if filled with useful, not-easy-to-find information related to the book's given subject.

I chose the Architecture book because of the gridded pages (both squared and isometric) as well as the blank pages. Along for the ride came rulers, and a guide to architectural history and notable features that relate to building design. I am fascinated with buildings and physical architecture, it is one of the reasons I enjoy Dwell so much. That being said, each Magma book has a wealth of insider information pertaining to the given subject matter. These helpful bits further cement the Magma books at carving out a very unique and indispensable niche to respond to any creative need.

Magma's thick, creamy paper creates a satisfyingly rich writing surface.