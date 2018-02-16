Own William Krisel's Palm Springs Pod House For $2.5M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

Own William Krisel's Palm Springs Pod House For $2.5M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Pioneering architect William Krisel's Tipper-Grundt Residence is a futuristic formation of five connected pods.

Iconic architect William Krisel modernized Southern Californian suburban tract housing and helped solidify Palm Springs as a haven for midcentury modern architecture. Known for using post-and-beam construction, expansive walls of glass, and open floor plans, Krisel also popularized the butterfly roof—a personal trademark now synonymous with Californian suburbs.

An aerial view of the Pod House

The Tipper-Grundt Residence, colloquially known as the Pod House, is the only one of Krisel's designs to deviate from his signature style. Made up of five interconnecting pods, the unique five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath property is now being offered at $2,495,000.

The approach to the entry is complete with a pond and waterfall, and the home opens up into a breathtaking space with soaring ceilings.

                                                                                                                                              Built in 1968, the stylish midcentury home features soaring ceilings, dramatic fireplaces, original white terrazzo and brass inlaid floors, and hand-forged rock walls. The large lot includes an expansive lawn, a pool, a spa, and outdoor entertaining areas complete with two fire pits and a built-in grill. 

A view of the entry showcases the interior pod-like design, hand-forged stone walls, and original white terrazzo&nbsp;and brass inlaid flooring featured throughout the home.&nbsp;

Uninterrupted walls of glass in the living area offer views of the Indian Canyons Golf Course, the Disney fountain, and the picturesque mountain range.&nbsp;

A view of the open dining and living space

A central fireplace is the focus of the living area.

The home's design provides cozy nooks at every turn.

An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace

The media room

The master bedroom

One of the bedrooms

The kitchen is bright and airy thanks to a skylight.&nbsp;

The updated, state-of-the-art kitchen

The bathrooms have been updated.&nbsp;

The spacious pool and outside entertaining area

An aerial view of the property clearly illustrates the five attached pods.

The floor plan

The site plan

2587 South Pequeno Circle is now being offered at $2,495,000.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.