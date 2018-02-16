Own William Krisel's Palm Springs Pod House For $2.5M

Iconic architect William Krisel modernized Southern Californian suburban tract housing and helped solidify Palm Springs as a haven for midcentury modern architecture. Known for using post-and-beam construction, expansive walls of glass, and open floor plans, Krisel also popularized the butterfly roof—a personal trademark now synonymous with Californian suburbs.

The Tipper-Grundt Residence, colloquially known as the Pod House, is the only one of Krisel's designs to deviate from his signature style. Made up of five interconnecting pods, the unique five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath property is now being offered at $2,495,000.