Own William Krisel's Palm Springs Pod House For $2.5M
Iconic architect William Krisel modernized Southern Californian suburban tract housing and helped solidify Palm Springs as a haven for midcentury modern architecture. Known for using post-and-beam construction, expansive walls of glass, and open floor plans, Krisel also popularized the butterfly roof—a personal trademark now synonymous with Californian suburbs.
The Tipper-Grundt Residence, colloquially known as the Pod House, is the only one of Krisel's designs to deviate from his signature style. Made up of five interconnecting pods, the unique five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath property is now being offered at $2,495,000.
Built in 1968, the stylish midcentury home features soaring ceilings, dramatic fireplaces, original white terrazzo and brass inlaid floors, and hand-forged rock walls. The large lot includes an expansive lawn, a pool, a spa, and outdoor entertaining areas complete with two fire pits and a built-in grill.
2587 South Pequeno Circle is now being offered at $2,495,000.
