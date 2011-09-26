View Photos
Made in America: Wolverine Boots
Add to
Like
Share
By Jaime Gillin –
Inspired by our "Made in the U.S.A"-themed October issue, which is chockablock with awesome American designs, I've been looking out for great-looking heritage products that are domestically produced. My recent online rambles have turned up Wolverine Boots, made in the US for the past 125 years. Last year they introduced a new limited-edition cordovan boot, the dapper 1000 Mile 721LTD.
I always love behind-the-scenes glimpses into production processes, so I was delighted to discover these two short videos that take viewers through just a handful of the 300 steps it takes to produce a pair of these boots.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Here's Part One, which gets a bit into the company's history and details the tanning and oiling process... so many steps, so many days:
Wolverine 1000 Mile | 721LTD | Horween from Wolverine on Vimeo.
And here's a whirlwind look at how they make the boot:
Wolverine 1000 Mile | 721LTD | Making the Boot from Wolverine on Vimeo.