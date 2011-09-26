Made in America: Wolverine Boots
Made in America: Wolverine Boots

By Jaime Gillin
Inspired by our "Made in the U.S.A"-themed October issue, which is chockablock with awesome American designs, I've been looking out for great-looking heritage products that are domestically produced. My recent online rambles have turned up Wolverine Boots, made in the US for the past 125 years. Last year they introduced a new limited-edition cordovan boot, the dapper 1000 Mile 721LTD.

I always love behind-the-scenes glimpses into production processes, so I was delighted to discover these two short videos that take viewers through just a handful of the 300 steps it takes to produce a pair of these boots.

Here's Part One, which gets a bit into the company's history and details the tanning and oiling process... so many steps, so many days:

Wolverine 1000 Mile | 721LTD | Horween from Wolverine on Vimeo.

 

And here's a whirlwind look at how they make the boot:

Wolverine 1000 Mile | 721LTD | Making the Boot from Wolverine on Vimeo.