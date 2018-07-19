Picture Yourself in This Modern Danish Houseboat Asking $923K

Designed and created by its owners in 2005, this modern houseboat features tantalizing amenities, including a central heating system, a contemporary kitchen and bathroom, and a wood-burning stove in the living room.



The rooftop terrace overhangs the ground floor terrace, creating a covered outdoor area that is sheltered from the elements.

The ship-like, floating home comprises a two-story cuboid sitting atop a V-shaped platform that resembles the hull of a boat. Its gangway-style external staircases add to the nautical look, as does the chimney of the wood-burning stove, which pops out of the roof terrace to recall the funnel of a ship.

The surrounding network of canals crisscrossing the harbour create a cozy and tranquil atmosphere.

Mainly made from wood and formed of simple geometric shapes, it has a classically Scandinavian look. Its streamlined elements are softened by the horizontal wooden cladding slats, herringbone wooden flooring, and timber window frames. Brass door handles, fisherman-style lamps, and a circular porthole window also contribute to the maritime atmosphere.

The living room's bi-fold doors offer unbroken views of the water.

Tethered to the quayside at Teglholmen, a former dockland area close to the trendy district of Vesterbro, the house’s extensive glazing and decked terraces to the front, rear, and on the first floor of the property capture the views of the water and the surrounding area.



High ceilings, an open staircase, and fitted cabinetry are some of the space-enhancing features in the living room.

On the market for 5,900,000 Danish krones (about $923,320) with the Adam Schnack estate agency, the 1750-square-foot property measures 70 feet in length and 25 feet in width, and has three bedrooms, a living room, rear and front terraces on the ground floor; and a dining room, kitchen, balcony, and roof terrace on the upper floor.

An abundance of wood in rich, warm tones add a midcentury modern elegance to the house.

The living spaces are interconnected, enhancing the feeling of space and light throughout the house. You can see the length of the house from the ground-floor living room, as the open hallway on the second floor has ship rigging-style mesh net for balustrades and an opening with views through to the kitchen to the rear of the property.



The open kitchen with space for a table and chairs is ideal for family and informal meals with guests.