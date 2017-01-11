Luxury Lotus Bathtub

This exquisite bathtub, shown in Sapele Mahogany, went viral within a few days of it being released on social media. The inviting lotus shape and generous depth gives the bather a luxurious soaking experience that is nothing short of Zen.



Its award winning designer, Nathie Katzoff of NK Woodworking & Design, has a boat building background, enabling him to create this divine, completely water-tight bath. It can be custom made to any size, and below is the "Petite Lotus", at just 5".

It can be made with any combination of these five types of wood, Figured Maple, Sapele, Maple, Black Walnut, and White Oak. They have all been tested for their durability to create a bathtub that is both functional and an original piece of art.

Please see the website for more unique designs – www.nkwoodworking.com.



