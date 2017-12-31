This Munich Hotel Looks Like It's From a James Bond Movie

Frankfurt hospitality, food, and beverage brand Gekko Group and Amsterdam-based hotelier Liran Wizman of Europe Hotels Private Collection worked with German firm TSSB Architekten and Dutch interior design studio Concrete to transform a 1966 building in Munich into a James Bond-inspired hotel.



The third hotel from the Gekko Group’s Roomers brand (the other two Roomers are in Frankfurt and Baden-Baden), Roomers Munich, which opened in September 2017, has 281 guest rooms in 12 different configurations, which range from 269 square feet to 1,238 square feet.

Wood, leather, marble, and dark, earthy colors are contrasted with glossy, polished-copper details to create a sensual European concept that’s jazzed up with contemporary, avant-garde elements.

Splashes of gold from the metallic finishings and plush rugs give the hotel a glamorous Las Vegas-like vibe.

The guest rooms are designed to be layered spaces, where functional zones are separated by Art Deco-inspired, freestanding shelves or sheer curtains.

Mirrors are used to visually enlarge some of the smaller rooms.

IZAKAYA, the hotel’s restaurant and bar, is a sophisticated and serene space where a giant fish mobile made of beech wood hovers over a large communal table as chefs prepare exquisite Japanese cuisine.

The hotel’s private 1960s-inspired whisky bar named the Hidden Room would fit nicely into an Austin Powers movie. Behind a secret door along the back of the public bar, one can enter a space that’s almost entirely red with red wall panels, scarlet floors, banquettes, and tables.