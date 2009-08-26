Lund & Paarmann's Hot Seats

Sharing a resemblance with the company's previous zeeen collection (but being a much better looking younger sibling), the pieces feature customizable pairings of delicate-looking wood and super-plush upholstery. These new ones are a really nice update on their predecessors, with a more rounded bowl seat and far nicer leg structure. If you're going to be in Copenhagen for the design extravaganza, keep an eye out for Lund & Paarmann.