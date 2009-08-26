View Photos
Lund & Paarmann's Hot Seats
Sarah Rich
The Danish architecture and design firm Lund & Paarmann have some striking new seating debuting in just a few days at CODE09, an event of Copenhagen Design Week. The new collection, shown under their furniture brand Lop-Furniture, is consistent with the studio's style of using dramatic textures and curves that layer plenty of form onto basic function.
Sharing a resemblance with the company's previous zeeen collection (but being a much better looking younger sibling), the pieces feature customizable pairings of delicate-looking wood and super-plush upholstery. These new ones are a really nice update on their predecessors, with a more rounded bowl seat and far nicer leg structure. If you're going to be in Copenhagen for the design extravaganza, keep an eye out for Lund & Paarmann.
via Contemporist