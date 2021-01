“I view lighting as a form of sculpture,” Bart says. He’s collected lighting fixtures for years and worked with Stageberg to find prime locations for them during the renovation. The coil pendant is vintage; Phillippe Starck designed the gun-inspired floor lamp. The B&B Italia Arne Sofa faces chairs by Poul Kjaerholm. The rug is by Nanimarquina and adds a bit of color to an otherwise cool palette of grays and blues.