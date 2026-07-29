Dwell’s First Issue Featured This Ship-Like Bay Area Home Seeking $899K
Location: 331 Western Drive, Point Richmond, California
Price: $899,000
Year Built: 1971
Architect: Walter Thomas Brooks
Footprint: 1,186 Square Feet (2 Beds, 1 Bath)
Lot Size: 6,500 Square Feet
From the Agent: "Lumiere House was built by Walter Thomas Brooks and his family as their private residence on an oceanfront lot in quirky, quiet Port Richmond. The home is surrounded by terraced gardens, mature fruit trees, fish ponds, ferns, and reflecting pools.
Brooks synthesized several design ideas in this house. Crystalline structures create translucent walls that refract light like a prism, while earth shelter principles inspired the building’s small footprint, passive solar, and sleek lines that complement the landscape. His shipbuilding sensibility is also visible in the built-in furniture, prow-shaped front, two mezzanines, and crow’s nest.
Inside, cathedral-like ceilings and walls of ocean-facing windows frame views across San Francisco Bay. Even the detached garage overlooks the Golden Gate Bridge. The two-bedroom, one-bath home has appeared in numerous publications, including Dwell’s inaugural issue in October 2000, as well as, Fine Homebuilding, Sunset, and Newsweek."
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