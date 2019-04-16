Centuries-Old Farmhouses Inspired This Timeless Home
Centuries-Old Farmhouses Inspired This Timeless Home

By Dominic Bradbury
When it came to designing a new home for herself and her family, one of the most important ambitions held by architect Lucy Marston was to create a sense of belonging.

Marston wanted a home that felt a part of a beautiful area in rural Suffolk, a couple of miles from the coastal town of Southwold, and that fit in with the old farm buildings close-by. Marston also aimed for a house that felt as though it truly belonged to the family—carefully tailored to the way that she; her husband, Robert; and their two children, George, eight, and Eddie, six, wanted to live.

