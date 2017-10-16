Every Fiber of Muji’s New Clothing and Apparel Line Can Be Yours for $80 or Less
The fall equinox signaled the official start of sweater weather yesterday. And right on cue, Japanese retailer Muji unveiled the Reclaimed Wool collection, a six-piece line of fall-ready apparel and clothing, all spun from salvaged wool, dyed in seasonal neutrals, and priced between $20 and $79.
For this line, textile designer and longtime brand collaborator Reiko Sudo adopted the 100-year-old Japanese art of washing, cutting, and reworking high-quality wool from vintage garments. Like other upcycled Muji products, it is inspired by mottai-nai, an expression used by the Japanese to remind themselves not to let anything go to waste.
Artisans from Aichi, Japan’s historic wool-working prefecture, were hired to recycle the materials and weave them into new clothes and accessories.
The textiles’ unifying colorway is an overcast gray, but the clothing, including rib-knitted sweaters and a cap, is also available in other muted shades.
Sudo will discuss traditional Japanese dyeing and weaving techniques at the brand’s Fifth Avenue, New York flagship store from 7-8pm on Tuesday, September 27th to coincide with the Reclaimed Wool collection’s release.
All photos courtesy of Muji