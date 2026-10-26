Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home

From the Agent: " A rare legacy property of remarkable provenance, this 7.7-acre estate in Santa Fe’s historic Eastside neighbors Georgia O’Keeffe’s storied Sol y Sombra property and was once owned by artist Juan Hamilton, O’Keeffe’s closest companion and confidant.

Hamilton’s former art studio has been reimagined as one of the property’s two casitas, preserving the creative spirit and cultural history that define this place. The compound is anchored by a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath main residence and includes six heated buildings, four additional support structures, a private home office, a pool and pool house, and a tennis court. Set against sweeping views of the Jemez Mountains and Sun and Moon Mountains, the property also has an archaeological easement tied to the historic Old Santa Fe Trail.

The property also includes three wells, adding rare utility and long-term value to the estate. With four kitchens, including an outdoor kitchen, the property is designed for effortless gathering across multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces. Ten enclosed garage spaces provide exceptional capacity, ideal for collectors, car enthusiasts, or those seeking significant storage and functionality within a private estate setting."