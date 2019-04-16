Longtime American Manufacturer Gets Literal with a Metal Map of the United States

When the Western Group first opened its doors nearly 80 years ago, it was as a fencing manufacturer. Over the years, the company expanded its offerings to include woven wire, welded wire, and perforated plate. In the 1990s, it began to delve into architectural and decorative applications. The Western Group sources its rods and wire from local mills and weaves them together using a process akin to textile production. A map of the United States and southern Canada hanging outside its Portland headquarters showcases its capacities.