London Design Festival: Plastic Fantastic
By Sam Jacob
Opening tonight is From Now to Eternity, a show focusing on plastics with work by a collection of designers, including FAT, Tomoko Azumi, Stuart Haygarth and Committee. It's intended to be a celebration of and debate around design with plastic.
Curators Arts Co write: "Plastic is with us virtually from now to eternity: impervious to bacteria, acid, salt, rust, breakage, and, in some cases, able to withstand heat, plastic is something of a miracle substance. One hundred years ago, when it was first invented, no one could have anticipated that plastic would present one of our biggest recycling challenges."
The exhibition will be open September 19 through October 19 at the Biscuit Building, 10 Redchurch Street, London E2.
