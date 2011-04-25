Lomography Loves Japan

The idea for the cameras was developed last year, with the plan that they'd be released during Japan's Golden Week, a time (in late April/early May) for celebrating Japanese culture and taking a well-earned rest from work. But when the earthquake struck last month, the company decided to release them early, as "a way to help a community with a lot of work ahead of them."

Each of the three cameras—the Diana Mini JIYU (Freedom), the Diana F+ KIRAMEKI (Sparkling) and the Fisheye 2 SHIAWASE (Happiness)—is encased in a cool, two-color pattern.

The Diana Mini JIYU, with lens cap.

The Diana Mini JIYU is splashed with a floral design and uses 35mm film that can be processed anywhere. The result: funky square or half-frame photos.

A snap taken with the JIYU camera.

The Diana F+ KIRAMEKI is covered in waves, and is my favorite design. According Lomography's website, "this medium-format camera promises dreamy square photos and unlimited creative options when paired with Diana accessories."

The Diana F+ KIRAMEKI.

For something much weirder and more unpredictable, the Fisheye 2 SHIAWASE produces shots in a 170-degree radius, capturing a subject in a compact circle. Here's an example:

An example of a fisheye photograph, taken with Lomography's Shiawase camera.

And here's the camera:

The front of the Fisheye 2 SHIAWASE.

A view from the back.