A 19th-Century Carriage House Is Transformed Into a Live/Work Residence For a Pair of Artists
A 19th-Century Carriage House Is Transformed Into a Live/Work Residence For a Pair of Artists

By Meg Dwyer / Photos by Gregory Maka
Two artists transform a 19th-century carriage house into a home where they can both live and create.

Beverly O’Mara, an artist and teacher, and Mark Uriu, owner of a residential painting and finishing company, needed a place to work from home. So in 2014 the couple embarked on transforming a 2,700-square-foot loft located in an 1890 Wells Fargo horse-and-carriage facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, into a flexible art studio and residence. 

