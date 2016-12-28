Living Room Redesign: When One Size Does Not Fit All

A home owner in Texas came to Arcbazar because he was facing a challenge. His open space living room required an upgrade in interior design. However, due to its trapezoid shape, the process proved to be difficult. "I need a furniture layout for the living room that comfortably can seat 8 guests and also be used to watch television. I need a suggestion for a rug shape/size/layout as well," described the client in his brief. "Traditional furniture layouts that would work in a rectangular room have not looked good in this room as the orientations have been off. Rectangular and square rugs have not looked good either. I need a really creative solution." Here is what the space looked like before Arcbazar designers got involved:

Competition: Redesign of Contemporary Living Room, Dallas, Texas

The client was planning on ripping out his cabinetry on both sides of the fireplace. He was also interested in removing the black marble, hearth, and mantle. Therefore, redesigning that wall and fireplace was of the first priority.

A 60" plasma TV on the wall was a must. The client was looking to have the room repainted, as well as the traditional molding removed without being replaced with a new one.

This design was submitted by Al'Design Team out of Vienna, Austria. It was selected the winner by the client, beating eight other designs that came from the United States, Bulgaria, Italy and Egypt. In addition to being selected by the client, this submission also received the most number of votes from the public, earning it the Voters Choice badge of honor.

The competition award was set to $250 and a total of 9 designers - both individuals and teams - submitted their projects. "The service exceeded my expectations," shared the client upon the completion of his competition.

