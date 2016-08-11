Living on a Bed of Lava Rock

Located on Hawaii’s Big Island, the Lavaflow 1 - Robert Trickey House was designed by San Francisco-based architect, Craig Steely. Captured by architectural photographer Mike Kelley, this home and studio was built on hardened lava from the 1955 Kilauea eruption. The entrance to the house is accessible by crossing a bridge over the pool that leads to a cut lava terrace. From the lanai at night, the glow of the Kilauea crater can sometimes be seen reflected on the clouds.