Living Green Walls Bring Jungle Vibes Into a Brazilian Apartment

In order to visually connect different programs throughout all three levels of the apartment, Mariana Andersen and Mariana Guardani of São Paulo-based firm Casa14 Arquitetura designed large openings and thresholds throughout.

On the first and second levels, São Paulo-based Gabriella Ornaghi Landscape Architecture and vertical garden specialist Movimento 90º created gardens and vertical green walls along the periphery of the apartment.





A green wall and planter box work together to create a privacy screen for the outdoor Jacuzzi on the top floor.

A sculptural staircase—comprised of glass railings and a folded-steel plate with wood steps clad in white stone—connects the three levels and conveys a strong sense of verticality.





The bedrooms, kitchen, and service areas are located on the first floor.







A library that holds more than 5,000 books opens up to a lush garden so that the owner can open the generous, fully glazed sliding doors and read indoors while taking in nature and fresh air.



The top level is designated as a leisure zone, with a music studio, sauna, barbecue area, and outdoor Jacuzzi.

A material palette of wood, glass, and light stone combine beautifully with the verdant plant life throughout the apartment to create a home that feels like a spacious nature oasis.





Bold colored rugs, artwork, sculptural lamps, and furniture by local brands such as dpot, Etel Design, and Decameron Design add to the interesting textures and colors, while introducing a little vintage Brazilian cool.







