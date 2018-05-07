Live the Airstream Life Vicariously With a New Book That Celebrates the Timeless Trailers

In her new book published by Harper Design titled Living the Airstream Life, Karen Flett tells the interesting story of the designers who transformed the Airstream brand into a mainstay of American life, diving deep into its rich history with stories, anecdotes, and practical advice for travelers. She explains that Airstream's original founder Wally Byam intentionally avoided having a marketing division. Instead, he formed what he called the "Airstream Way of Life Department." He wasn't merely selling a trailer—he was sharing the lifestyle he loved. Cover mural by Zio Ziegler

The "tiny home movement" is now in full force and Airstreams have attracted a cult following.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

In her introduction, Flett references Byam, explaining how the vehicle provides a sense of stability and enables regular citizens to step outside of their comfort zones. She writes, "Traveling with my home is where I find both comfort and experience. With the ability to hitch up my home and take it with me on my adventure, I find the nervous excitement of the unknown, yet travel with the comforting experience of the familiar." Today, these nostalgic trailers continue to gain popularity.

Flett provides a detailed account of Airstream’s design and its developments over the years—from the 1930s Torpedos to the modern-day Toy Haulers and Limited Edition trailers. She takes an in-depth look at what it really means to live the "Airstream way of life." Shop the Look

Google Home Bloomingdale's Hands-free help from the Google Assistant. Get answers, play songs, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment and control your smart home with just your voice. Shop

Living the Airstream Life Amazon Illustrated with rare and exclusive images from the official company archives, an authoritative and entertaining guide to the wildly popular, beautifully designed luxury recreational vehicle that has become a cultural icon, embodying the American spirit of freedom and adventure—and the ideal in... Shop

For Airstream fanatics, there are caravans and rallies all over the world, including an annual "Alumapalooza" every summer at the Airstream factory in Ohio that brings together fans from all over the country. The trailers are in high demand—so much so that Airstream factories can't keep up. On average, customers have to wait up to three months to receive their vehicles after placing an order.





Shown here is Bambi II, a rare beauty owned by veteran Airstream DIY-er Kristiana Spaulding.

The Airstream trailer (as we know it today) first took its form in the mid-1930s. The Airstream Clipper was the first trailer that was made from aluminum and rivets. Its shape was influenced by World War II aircraft design—unsurprisingly, since many of the trailer designers (including Byam) participated in the war effort by building airplanes. The skills Byam learned during this period allowed him to apply the same high quality of craftsmanship to his trailers.



This is one of the five Airstreams that Katie and Rob own, but this 1986 Excella Airstream is extra special.





Storage is always high on the priority list for any Airstreamers, as is having a place to sit down. Rob and Katie combined the two, creating little storage containers that double as seating.

Flett also includes a how-to guide to design, decorate, and customize your own Airstream for both DIY-ers and experts alike. She offers inspiration for those actively pursuing a life on the road, whether for permanent living or as a temporary escape from the daily grind.

As she writes in her introduction, "We live in an era when we are so lucky to be able to see beyond our needs, to see our desires. To be appreciative of that and to make the most of this wondrous opportunity will make us feel that we have truly lived our lives rather than just letting the days pass us by."

Nearly 70 percent of all the Airstreams ever built are still on the road today.





The beautiful interior of this Caravel was created by ARC Airstreams.





The design brief for this 1964 Airstream Overlander restored by ARC Airstreams was "luxury with a country feel." Ralph Lauren’s Corral Canyon fit the bill.





Called the English country retreat, this renovated interior that was done by ARC Airstreams features quality furnishings and fttings, Leadlight windows, and a fully functional fireplace.





The renovation of this 1955 Flying Cloud features a whale tail (or the Dutchman’s cap) and is the creation of Paul and Mary Drag.









This Argosy model was lovingly restored by Kristiana Spaulding to complete her own personal collection of Airstream models.





Not long after her new purchase, she was off on a dream trip to Africa, heading out on a safari and staying at one of the most well-known Airstream hotels in the southern hemisphere. The textures of the African landscape, colors of the traditional arts, and textiles of the safari tents all inspired the interior design.





During the process of bringing the Argosy back to life, the dilapidated carpet was replaced, the bathroom was restored to its original fixtures, every corner was cleaned, and broken parts were replaced.





The result was an authentic Argosy trailer.





This sophisticated renovation was created by the professional Airstream designers at American Retro Caravans.





Shown here is high-quality interior by ARC Airstreams.





This Airstream is "home sweet home" to Matt Hackney, WBCCI region three president, and his wife, Beth.