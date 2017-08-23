Experience L.A. Like an A-Lister at One of These Modern Short-Term Rentals

L.A. has plenty of inventory when it comes to midcentury-modern homes and contemporary properties for rent. Many of them offer a rich and colorful history that's rooted in Hollywood—and stunning views to boot. Take a look at our short list of some pretty fabulous and unique residences that you can book for your next trip to sunny southern California.
Average Price: $997/night
This 3000-square-foot private, gated residence designed by Arata Isosaki, was formerly the home of musician Eric Clapton. Bright, airy, and full of natural light, it's only 100 feet from the beach.
Average Price: $1,195/night
This beautiful 4,300-square-feet luxury loft offers high ceilings, lots of light, and a generous amount of space, making it perfect for planning a group vacation to Los Angeles.
Average Price: $429/night
This midcentury modern, 1960s villa has been newly renovated with authentic period pieces to accurately capture the '60s vibe. You may even recognize the 2500-square-foot home from its appearance in several action and drama films from the '60s, including James Bond flicks and films starring Frank Sinatra.
The large, open floor plan creates a free-flowing connection between the living, dining, and entertaining spaces. A massive natural rock fireplace holds court in the living area.
Average Price: $925/night
Situated underneath the iconic Hollywood sign, this midcentury-modern masterpiece by Kazumi Adachi was built in 1958 and has appeared in over 250 editorial and celebrity photo shoots for Vogue, Bazaar, Marie Clare, GQ, and more. It's located in the famous Beachwood Canyon, where stars such as Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable, and Charlie Chaplin had "secret" homes.
The very private property sits adjacent to Griffith Park, where you can hike to the Hollywood sign and the Griffith Park Observatory.
Average Price: $678/night
This sleek and modern new-build home in Venice is just one block from the beach and the trendy shopping and restaurant hotspots located on Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Average Price: $1,100/night
This two-story remodeled villa in Beverly Hills will have you feeling like a star with its private gated entry and large front motor court. With an open-floor plan and a bright atmosphere, it offers a great indoor/outdoor connection. Although private and secluded, it's just steps from the heart of Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive.
Average Price: $279/night
This midcentury-modern home in the Hollywood Hills was recently treated to a renovation. Large windows provide for bright and airy interiors with stunning views, while the large patio is the perfect place to enjoy watching the sunset. To complete your southern California experience, the terraced yard has lemon, grapefruit, and avocado trees.
Average Price: $368/night
Although L.A. isn't a walking city, this midcentury home is actually walking distance from coffee shops and restaurants. The contemporary interiors of the home feature an open-plan design with sliding doors for privacy. The property also has a private gated yard and a spectacular outdoor space that's complete with a saltwater pool and hot tub.