Live Large in These 10 Loft-Style Vacation Rentals
Vacation Homes + Travel

Live Large in These 10 Loft-Style Vacation Rentals

By Michele Koh Morollo
Open floor plans, high ceilings, expansive large windows—is there anything not to love about loft style properties?

We don't think so. From their unique industrial-inspired features to their phenomenal flexible layouts, these spaces not only make wonderful homes, but also superb vacation rentals. So if you're seeking a spacious alternative to the standard hotel room the next time you're heading out of town, check out the 10 lovely loft-style spaces below.

1. Charming Texan Loft 

Location: Dallas, Texas

Average price: $169 per night 

Located in the district of Cedars, this three-bedroom apartment has all the typical loft-style features such as 17-foot-high ceilings, stunning steel beams, and of course, exposed brick walls. | Book Now

This vacation apartment in Dallas, Texas, has 17-foot-high ceilings and exposed brick walls.

2. Renovated Spanish Stable 

Location: Cáceres, Spain

Average price: See Urlaubsarchitektur for prices and availability

Madrid–based studio Ábaton Arquitectura renovated this forgotten stable into a spacious vacation rental that now houses a voluminous living area, two bedrooms, and a large dormitory. | Find Out More

Located in the Spanish province of Cáceres, this former forgotten stable is now a lovely rental with plenty of space and charm.

3. Historic Home in Restored 1940s Theater 

Location: Paris, France

Average price: $434 per night 

This restored 1940s theater and restaurant situated in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, France, is now an open residence, styled with vintage décor that was inspired by its "dramatic" past. | Book Now

This Parisian vacation home was once a theater and restaurant in the 1940s.

4. Spacious Five-Bedroom Villa

Location: Athens, Greece

Average price: $349 per night 

With voluminous living spaces spread over three levels, this loft-style apartment in Athens, Greece, has large patios, a private garden, full-height windows, and a mezzanine with an entertainment lounge, library, and home office that runs the length of the space. | Book Now

This loft-style apartment comes equipped with a mezzanine that runs the length of the space.

5. Dog-Friendly One-Bedroom Condo

Location: Seattle, Washingto

Average price $161 per night

This 923-square-foot apartment has massive windows that bring in plenty of sunlight; a doorless, loft bedroom that hangs over the living room; and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Guests also have access to the condo’s sky lounge, rooftop terrace, and gym. | Book Now

This Seattle condo apartment has a mezzanine bedroom that looks down to the living area.

6. Chic Four-Bedroom Loft

Location: Milan, Italy

Average price: $561 per night

Plush velvet pillows, an antique gilded mirror, and oriental rugs bring a little old-world charm to this stylish loft apartment near Milan's city center. The apartment has four bedrooms, including an attic bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. | Book Now

This airy apartment is conveniently located near Milan's downtown, and offers four bedrooms, as well as gorgeous city views.

7. Glass-Encased Ranch House

Location: Kyle City, Texas

Average price: $600 per night

Located about 30 miles from downtown Austin, this lofty style property  has three bedrooms, as well as a massive screened-in porch that offers almost complete visual connectivity to the outdoors. | Book Now

The massive glass windows provide a unique setting that's closely connected to nature.&nbsp;

8. Stunning Sky-Lit Loft

Location: Paris, France

Average price: $669 per night 

Not only can this five-bedroom loft apartment can sleep up to 11 guests, but it is also fitted with plenty of skylights, and furnished in a style that melds historical French accents with clean, modern lines. | Book Now

With five bedrooms, this delightful loft apartment can sleep up to 11 guests.

9. Medieval-Inspired Modern House

Location: Norfolk, England

Average price: See Living Architecture for prices and availability

The Long House on the north coast of Norfolk, England, melds elements from medieval architecture with distinctly modernist features, and offers five bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom. | Find Out More

British architects Sir Michael and Lady Patty Hopkins designed The Long House in Norfolk, England.&nbsp;

10. Bright Beach-Meets-Forest Retreat

Location: Comporta, Portugal

Average price: See Le Collectionist for prices and availability

Just an hour’s drive from Lisbon, this large modernist vacation home has polished concrete floors, a floating staircase, and full-height windows, making the property feel as spacious as an art gallery. With four bedrooms and four baths, this home can sleep up to 10 people. | Find Out More

This large modernist vacation home in Comporta, Portugal, offers a quiet, serene escape.

