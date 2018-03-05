Live Large in These 10 Loft-Style Vacation Rentals
We don't think so. From their unique industrial-inspired features to their phenomenal flexible layouts, these spaces not only make wonderful homes, but also superb vacation rentals. So if you're seeking a spacious alternative to the standard hotel room the next time you're heading out of town, check out the 10 lovely loft-style spaces below.
1. Charming Texan Loft
Location: Dallas, Texas
Average price: $169 per night
Located in the district of Cedars, this three-bedroom apartment has all the typical loft-style features such as 17-foot-high ceilings, stunning steel beams, and of course, exposed brick walls. | Book Now
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Renovated Spanish Stable
Location: Cáceres, Spain
Average price: See Urlaubsarchitektur for prices and availability
Madrid–based studio Ábaton Arquitectura renovated this forgotten stable into a spacious vacation rental that now houses a voluminous living area, two bedrooms, and a large dormitory. | Find Out More
3. Historic Home in Restored 1940s Theater
Location: Paris, France
Average price: $434 per night
This restored 1940s theater and restaurant situated in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, France, is now an open residence, styled with vintage décor that was inspired by its "dramatic" past. | Book Now
4. Spacious Five-Bedroom Villa
Location: Athens, Greece
Average price: $349 per night
With voluminous living spaces spread over three levels, this loft-style apartment in Athens, Greece, has large patios, a private garden, full-height windows, and a mezzanine with an entertainment lounge, library, and home office that runs the length of the space. | Book Now
5. Dog-Friendly One-Bedroom Condo
Location: Seattle, Washingto
Average price $161 per night
This 923-square-foot apartment has massive windows that bring in plenty of sunlight; a doorless, loft bedroom that hangs over the living room; and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Guests also have access to the condo’s sky lounge, rooftop terrace, and gym. | Book Now
6. Chic Four-Bedroom Loft
Location: Milan, Italy
Average price: $561 per night
Plush velvet pillows, an antique gilded mirror, and oriental rugs bring a little old-world charm to this stylish loft apartment near Milan's city center. The apartment has four bedrooms, including an attic bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. | Book Now
7. Glass-Encased Ranch House
Location: Kyle City, Texas
Average price: $600 per night
Located about 30 miles from downtown Austin, this lofty style property has three bedrooms, as well as a massive screened-in porch that offers almost complete visual connectivity to the outdoors. | Book Now
8. Stunning Sky-Lit Loft
Location: Paris, France
Average price: $669 per night
Not only can this five-bedroom loft apartment can sleep up to 11 guests, but it is also fitted with plenty of skylights, and furnished in a style that melds historical French accents with clean, modern lines. | Book Now
9. Medieval-Inspired Modern House
Location: Norfolk, England
Average price: See Living Architecture for prices and availability
The Long House on the north coast of Norfolk, England, melds elements from medieval architecture with distinctly modernist features, and offers five bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom. | Find Out More
10. Bright Beach-Meets-Forest Retreat
Location: Comporta, Portugal
Average price: See Le Collectionist for prices and availability
Just an hour’s drive from Lisbon, this large modernist vacation home has polished concrete floors, a floating staircase, and full-height windows, making the property feel as spacious as an art gallery. With four bedrooms and four baths, this home can sleep up to 10 people. | Find Out More