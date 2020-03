Marked by its sawtooth roof and shipping container–like facade, the home is moored to the dock alongside boats. Since there’s no way to paint a floating house, Nebolon chose to clad the exterior in 24-gauge metal siding coated with a fluorocarbon finish that will resist fading and chalking for 40 years. “It’s a very durable paint system that doesn’t require periodic painting,” he explains. “An annual hose-down will work just fine.”