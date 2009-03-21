View Photos
Ligne Roset Concept Boutique Opening
By Miyoko Ohtake
We love Austin for its mobile eateries, creative design, and independent spirit, and next time we visit, we’ll have one more place to go: French furnishing company Ligne Roset’s first concept boutique.
Opening in April, the store will be a spacious, gallery-style showroom. It will feature a selection of Ligne Roset furnishings as well as lighting, textiles, rugs, and accessories, such as the Air Cup, Stiletto place setting, and Spoutnik carafe and glass.
Whether you go to Austin for the Texan BBQ or the cutting-edge indie music scene, take a detour to see Ligne Roset's collections up close and in context.
For more information, visit ligne-roset-boutique.com.