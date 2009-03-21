Ligne Roset Concept Boutique Opening
By Miyoko Ohtake
We love Austin for its mobile eateries, creative design, and independent spirit, and next time we visit, we’ll have one more place to go: French furnishing company Ligne Roset’s first concept boutique.

Opening in April, the store will be a spacious, gallery-style showroom. It will feature a selection of Ligne Roset furnishings as well as lighting, textiles, rugs, and accessories, such as the Air Cup, Stiletto place setting, and Spoutnik carafe and glass.

 

The Air Cup, designed by Jean-Marc Gady, is reminiscent of Bodum’s double-wall glass mugs. Gady’s iteration of the double layer cups is made of mouth-blown Pyrex and like the Bodum products, keeps your beverage hot but your hands from burning.

Stiletto is a sleek place setting designed by Broggi and made of 18/10 stainless steel.

The Spoutnik by Guillaume Bardet is a carafe made of heat-resistant borosilicate glass that is topped off by a matching glass that fits onto the top.

Whether you go to Austin for the Texan BBQ or the cutting-edge indie music scene, take a detour to see Ligne Roset's collections up close and in context.


For more information, visit ligne-roset-boutique.com.
 