Imagined as a jewel box on a hill, Sliding House takes the place of a barn that once stood on this Nova Scotia site. Its form follows the slope of the land, while the windows are parallel with the horizon, setting up a tension between a plumb interior and a slanted exterior. The tilt of the structure isn’t just a visual trick—it also helps the roof to drain. When the distinctive windows are lit from within, the house serves as a beacon for local sailors.