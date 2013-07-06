Lighting We Love: Onefortythree
Lighting We Love: Onefortythree

By Kelsey Keith
Las Vegas designer Logan Hendrickson makes versatile, industrial-inspired lighting that won't break the bank.

Onefortythree started in 2008 as a house-making blog written by Las Vegas woodworker Logan Hendrickson and his wife, Roxy. Logan received such positive feedback on the custom lighting and furniture pieces he was making that the project took on a new light: online retail. We especially love the lighting choices, which are made by hand, one at a time, in his Vegas studio, from materials like brass and powder-coated metal. And incredibly, not a one costs more than $325.

Onefortythree's brass swing arm wall lamp has been lightly buffed to a dull shine. It's 30 inches long and is powered by a cloth-twisted cord with on-off switch. ($165)

We've selected five wall-mounted lamps from Onefortythree's collection; be sure to also check out the new string lights and colorful pendant lamps. (Did someone say pendants?)

The Wallace is a powder-coated wall-mount swing lamp in black that measures 18 inches tall with a four-inch shade that swivels on a brass. Like most Onefortythree products, it's made to order in two to four weeks. ($125)

The two-headed wall sconce by Onefortythree is constructed of bent steel tubing in durable black or white powder-coat. The socket is available in brass, or teak or walnut veneer, and the 40-watt globe bulb is included. ($95)

Coming soon is a powder-coated industrial wall lamp with a rounded shade, available in four shades ranging from classic black to a retro green. ($225)

The brass shade on this swinging, wall-mounted lamp by Onefortythree arcs 180 degrees. The base is done in a matte black powder-coat finish and the brass shade measures 4.5 inches in diameter.Socket and wiring are rated for up to 300watt bulbs. ($295)