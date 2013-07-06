Lighting We Love: Onefortythree

Onefortythree started in 2008 as a house-making blog written by Las Vegas woodworker Logan Hendrickson and his wife, Roxy. Logan received such positive feedback on the custom lighting and furniture pieces he was making that the project took on a new light: online retail. We especially love the lighting choices, which are made by hand, one at a time, in his Vegas studio, from materials like brass and powder-coated metal. And incredibly, not a one costs more than $325.