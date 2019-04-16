A Home with Eclectic Style Looks Just Right
By the time George Bradley, an architect, and Eddie Baba, an attorney, found their house in the peaceful Corona Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, its original charm had long waned. After decades of renovations, the place had become a pink stucco box with pseudo-Brutalist gestures in the form of cantilevered bays punched randomly through the facade. It was a house only an architect could love, but it’s situated on a sloping corner lot between two parks, possessing two of the most valuable amenities in the city: views and parking.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.