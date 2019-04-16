A Home with Eclectic Style Looks Just Right

By the time George Bradley, an architect, and Eddie Baba, an attorney, found their house in the peaceful Corona Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, its original charm had long waned. After decades of renovations, the place had become a pink stucco box with pseudo-Brutalist gestures in the form of cantilevered bays punched randomly through the facade. It was a house only an architect could love, but it’s situated on a sloping corner lot between two parks, possessing two of the most valuable amenities in the city: views and parking.