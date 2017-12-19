A Glowing Eichler Home in San Francisco Asks $2.15M

Constructed by Joseph Eichler, the real estate developer who revolutionized residential architecture in the 1950s and '60s, the updated home remains true to the efficiency, functionality, and modern simplicity of the original abode. The 1,873-square-foot property features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and asks $2,150,000.

The post-and-beam construction is awash in light and seamlessly connected to the outdoors. Modern lines connect living and sleeping spaces, while high ceilings allow light to flood further inward. The living room is surrounded by walls of glass and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace. A glass-covered atrium lies at the center of the home, drawing the outdoors in while further linking the public and private spaces together.

The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, granite countertops, and a built-in breakfast bar, providing modern amenities for today's chefs. George Nelson pendant lamps decorate the open dining space. A secondary open-trellis courtyard provides an additional space for outdoor relaxation and dining.

Spacious bedrooms and contemporary, remodeled baths are calming sanctuaries in this urban hideaway. Bold, colorful accents balance the simplicity of the white and gray interiors. Vast windows continually draw the outdoors in, while the architectural expression reaches out to the southern garden.