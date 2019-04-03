Spotlight on 10 Influential Works by Le Corbusier
Spotlight on 10 Influential Works by Le Corbusier

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
In 1923 when Le Corbusier published his tome "Vers une Architecture" (Toward a New Architecture), the Swiss-French architect declared, “A house is a machine for living in."

He elaborated—that by living in efficient houses, we can be both more productive and more comfortable, stating that good engineering can achieve harmony and beauty. One look through this pioneer's modernist architectural works will prove just that.

Villa La Roche

Paris, France

Villa Roche exemplifies Le Corbusier’s modern approach to housing. Designed as a residence for Swiss banker Raoul La Roche, the Villa also served as an exhibition space for Mr. Roche’s avant-garde collection of &nbsp;art—which beautifully integrating its purpose as both a residence and gallery space. Maison La Roche was designed in collaboration with Le Corbusier's cousin Pierre Jeanneret and is connected to Maison Jenneret. Both were named UNESCO Heritage Sites.

Villa Jeanneret

Paris, France

The Villa Jeanneret was also created in collaboration with Le Corbusier's cousin Pierre Jeanneret for Le Corbusier's brother, Albert Jeanneret, and his fiancée Lotti Raaf. It's part of a joint project with the connected Villa La Roche. Made up of two white blocks that create an L-shaped plan, the house is part of his "white villas" series of private homes.

Villa Savoye

Poissy, France

Located outside of Paris in Poissy, Villa Savoye is the best illustration of Le Corbusier's five points of architecture. A modern take on a French country house, the home is still considered to be one of the most significant contributions to modern architecture in the 20th century.

Villa Le Lac

Corseaux, Switzerland

Le Corbusier designed Villa Le Lac as a lakeside home for his parents. The single-story block home sits on the edge of Lac Leman in Corseaux, Switzerland.

Maison Guiette

Antwerp, Belgium

Maison Guiette, also known as Les Peupliers, is located in Antwerp, Belgium, and is Le Corbusier's only remaining work in the country. A classic early example of the International Style, the residence was the studio and home of René Guiette, a painter and art critic—and was also once home to Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester.

Curutchet House

La Plata, Argentina

Located in La Plata, Argentina, Maison Curutchet was built for an Argentinian surgeon. The house was designed to respond to the historical context of an existing structure to which it is attached—a first for the architect. Le Corbusier visited the site, and only communicated with Mr. Curutchet through an exchange of letters.

Maisons Jaoul

Paris, France

Maisons Jaoul is pair of houses built for André Jaoul and his son Michel in the upscale Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine. A departure from his white squares, the homes are among Le Corbusier's most important post-war structures and feature unpainted cast-concrete—"béton brut"—together with rugged brickwork.

Weissenhof Estate

Stuttgart, Germany

The Weissenhofsiedlung (Weissenhof Estate)—an experimental housing development on the outskirts of Stuttgart—is home to this two-family structure, Houses 14 and 15. Designed by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret in 1927, it's one of the earliest examples of the Five Points of a New Architecture.

Pavillon Suisse

Paris, France

In 1930, Le Corbusier was asked to design a dormitory to house Swiss students at the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris. Initially, he and Pierre Jeanneret, refused to take on the project due to some tension with the Swiss commissioning the dorm. However, they eventually agreed to do it while working on a very limited budget, leading the building to become a shining example of his modern principles—as the architect was forced to prioritize the dwelling.

Appartement-Atelier

Paris, France

The Appartement-Atelier is on the top two floors of the Molitor building in Paris and was designed and built between 1931 and 1934 by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret. This is where the architect had his painting workshop and lived until he passed away in 1965.

