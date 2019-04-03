View Photos
Spotlight on 10 Influential Works by Le Corbusier
In 1923 when Le Corbusier published his tome "Vers une Architecture" (Toward a New Architecture), the Swiss-French architect declared, “A house is a machine for living in."
He elaborated—that by living in efficient houses, we can be both more productive and more comfortable, stating that good engineering can achieve harmony and beauty. One look through this pioneer's modernist architectural works will prove just that.
Villa La Roche
Paris, France
Villa Jeanneret
Paris, France
Villa Savoye
Poissy, France
Villa Le Lac
Corseaux, Switzerland
Maison Guiette
Antwerp, Belgium
Curutchet House
La Plata, Argentina
Maisons Jaoul
Paris, France
Weissenhof Estate
Stuttgart, Germany
Pavillon Suisse
Paris, France
Appartement-Atelier
Paris, France