Le Corbusier at the New York MoMA

An early work on paper by Le Corbusier shows his fascination with landscapes. (Charles-Edouard Jeanneret). (French, born Switzerland. 1887-1965). Blue mountains. 1910. Pencil, watercolor, black ink on paper. 6 3/8 x 7 11/16" (16.2 x 19.5 cm) Foundation Le Corbusier, Paris. © 2013 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris / FLC" /pThe comprehensive exhibit follows the trajectory of Le Corbusier’s work through various interpretations of landscape. Pulling from MoMA’s own collection, a hefty loan from the Le Corbusier Foundation, and architectural photography by Richard Pare, MoMA visitors can walk through a chronological atlas of the travel influencing Le Corbusier’s work set against colored walls selected from the color palette he favored throughout his career./p dwell-photo photoId="6133556695692718080" caption="The home Le Corbusier (Charles-Édouard Jeanneret) built for his parents and his first work as an independent architect. (French, born Switzerland. 1887-1965). Villa Jeanneret-Perret, La Chaux-de-Fonds. 1912. Photograph. 2012. © 2013 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/ADAGP, Paris/FLC. Photo © Richard Pare" /pThe recreated interiors from four of Corbusier’s buildings were a big highlight for us. Corbusier saw houses as "machines to view landscapes," and the rooms offer an intimate look at his vision for domestic settings. The recreation of Le Corbusier’s very own Cabanon is another highlight – the only project he built for himself, he foretold his future when he proclaimed in 1952, "I feel so well in my Cabanon, that, without a doubt, I will end my life here."/p dwell-photo photoId="6133556698322657280" caption="Le Corbusier (Charles-Edouard Jeanneret) was a leader in Purism, a movement toward clear forms indicative of the modern age. (French, born Switzerland. 1887-1965). Nature morte (Still life). 1920. Oil on canvas. 31 7/8 x 39 1/4" (80.9 x 99.7 cm). The Museum of Modern Art, New York. Van Gogh Purchase Fund, 1937. © 2013 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris / FLC