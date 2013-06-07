Le Corbusier at the New York MoMA
Curated by Barry Bergdoll, the Philip Johnson Chief Curator of Architecture and Design at the MoMA, and Jean-Louis Cohen, Sheldon H. Solow Professor in the History of Architecture, Institute of Fine Arts, New York University, the show culls together paintings, videos, drawings, and models from the French architect’s vast body of work.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
You’ll want to plan for at least a couple hours to make it through over 320 works on display. On our way out we took a look through the show’s catalogue—the quick perusal was enough to tell us the tome is a necessity for any Corbusier follower. (Other Corbusier-centric books worth a spot on your shelf are here).
Can’t get enough Corbu? This weekend MoMA and the Center for Architecture are holding a two-day international symposium examining the architectural legend’s relationship with New York. A curator led tour of the exhibition, tour of UN Headquarters, and lectures are on the schedule. For ticket information, go here.