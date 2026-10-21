In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside
Location: 825 White Oak Drive, Santa Rosa, California
Price: $2,995,000 (previously $3,289,000)
Year Built: 1982
Architect: Lawrence "Larry" Simons, FAIA
Footprint: 3,194 square feet (3 beds, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 1.8 acres
From the Agent: "Designed in 1982 by architect Lawrence ‘Larry’ Simons, this distinctive Santa Rosa residence was built directly into its hillside site, with massive granite outcroppings incorporated into the architecture itself. Italian master stonemasons were brought in to execute the extensive granite masonry.
The interiors bring together natural granite, German white oak flooring, walls imported from Japan, and three granite fireplaces, while a hand-carved redwood mural by artist Ralph Carlson greets guests in the entryway. The primary suite offers polished granite detailing and a fully functional wood sauna. A 2017 kitchen remodel added roughly $47,000 in Gaggenau appliances alongside a stone-tile and carbon-fiber shower.
Two guest residences offer additional flex space, one with its own kitchenette and private laundry. Both are positioned within the property’s oak-studded setting and open to panoramic views across the Valley of the Moon, whose rolling hills create a breathtaking backdrop.
The home has had only two owners in its history: Simons and the current sellers."
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825 White Oak Drive in Santa Rosa, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Jessica Rasmussen and Diana Gorsiski with Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International.
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