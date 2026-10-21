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In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside InsideView 38 Photos

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside

Lawrence Simons designed the 1982 Santa Rosa residence around massive granite outcroppings, and it has huge windows overlooking the Valley of the Moon.
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Location: 825 White Oak Drive, Santa Rosa, California

Price: $2,995,000 (previously $3,289,000)

Year Built: 1982

Architect: Lawrence "Larry" Simons, FAIA

Footprint: 3,194 square feet (3 beds, 3.5 baths) 

Lot Size: 1.8 acres

From the Agent: "Designed in 1982 by architect Lawrence ‘Larry’ Simons, this distinctive Santa Rosa residence was built directly into its hillside site, with massive granite outcroppings incorporated into the architecture itself. Italian master stonemasons were brought in to execute the extensive granite masonry.

The interiors bring together natural granite, German white oak flooring, walls imported from Japan, and three granite fireplaces, while a hand-carved redwood mural by artist Ralph Carlson greets guests in the entryway. The primary suite offers polished granite detailing and a fully functional wood sauna. A 2017 kitchen remodel added roughly $47,000 in Gaggenau appliances alongside a stone-tile and carbon-fiber shower.

Two guest residences offer additional flex space, one with its own kitchenette and private laundry. Both are positioned within the property’s oak-studded setting and open to panoramic views across the Valley of the Moon, whose rolling hills create a breathtaking backdrop.

The home has had only two owners in its history: Simons and the current sellers."

Architect Lawrence "Larry" Simons designed the home in 1982, setting it into a 1.8-acre hillside above the Valley of the Moon in Santa Rosa, California.&nbsp;

Architect Lawrence "Larry" Simons designed the home in 1982, setting it into a 1.8-acre hillside above the Valley of the Moon in Santa Rosa, California. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 2 of 37 -

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In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 3 of 37 -
At the entry, a hand-carved redwood mural by artist Ralph Carlson stretches beneath the broad roof overhang.

At the entry, a hand-carved redwood mural by artist Ralph Carlson stretches beneath the broad roof overhang.

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 5 of 37 -
In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 6 of 37 -
The roughly 3,400-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with additional guest accomodations elsewhere on the property.&nbsp;

The roughly 3,400-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with additional guest accomodations elsewhere on the property. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 8 of 37 -
Inside, native clear-heart redwood and natural granite are paired with German white oak flooring and Japanese wall finishes.

Inside, native clear-heart redwood and natural granite are paired with German white oak flooring and Japanese wall finishes.

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 10 of 37 -
One of the home’s three granite fireplaces anchors the living area, where floor-to-ceiling glazing overlooks the surrounding oaks.

One of the home’s three granite fireplaces anchors the living area, where floor-to-ceiling glazing overlooks the surrounding oaks.

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 12 of 37 -
In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 13 of 37 -
The kitchen was remodeled in 2017 with custom cabinetry, granite surfaces, a large central island, and approximately $47,000 worth of Gaggenau appliances.

The kitchen was remodeled in 2017 with custom cabinetry, granite surfaces, a large central island, and approximately $47,000 worth of Gaggenau appliances.

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 15 of 37 -
Downstairs, a private office and game room wrap around a glass-encased granite display wall.

Downstairs, a private office and game room wrap around a glass-encased granite display wall.

Rather than clearing the rocky site, Simons incorporated its massive granite outcroppings into the architecture.&nbsp;

Rather than clearing the rocky site, Simons incorporated its massive granite outcroppings into the architecture. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 18 of 37 -
From its hillside perch, the house looks toward the upper reaches of the Valley of the Moon.

From its hillside perch, the house looks toward the upper reaches of the Valley of the Moon.

Master stonemasons were brought in from Italy to execute the home’s extensive granite masonry.&nbsp;

Master stonemasons were brought in from Italy to execute the home’s extensive granite masonry. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 21 of 37 -
German white oak flooring was added throughout the living room and primary suite as part of later renovations.&nbsp;

German white oak flooring was added throughout the living room and primary suite as part of later renovations. 

Another granite fireplace sits at one end of the primary bedroom.

Another granite fireplace sits at one end of the primary bedroom.

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 24 of 37 -
The primary suite also includes a custom wood sauna and a shower finished in stone tile and carbon fiber.&nbsp;

The primary suite also includes a custom wood sauna and a shower finished in stone tile and carbon fiber. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 26 of 37 -
In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 27 of 37 -
Two additional guest residences are tucked into the oak-covered property; one has its own kitchenette and private laundry.&nbsp;

Two additional guest residences are tucked into the oak-covered property; one has its own kitchenette and private laundry. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 29 of 37 -
The property also has solar power with battery backup, Tesla charging, and a wildfire-defense system.&nbsp;

The property also has solar power with battery backup, Tesla charging, and a wildfire-defense system. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 31 of 37 -
Multiple terraces and outdoor areas extend the house into its setting.&nbsp;

Multiple terraces and outdoor areas extend the house into its setting. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 33 of 37 -
In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 34 of 37 -
The swimming pool runs alongside the glass-walled living spaces, with the hillside dropping away toward the valley below.&nbsp;

The swimming pool runs alongside the glass-walled living spaces, with the hillside dropping away toward the valley below. 

In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside - Photo 36 of 37 -
Simons was also the home’s first owner. Since its completion in 1982, the property has changed hands just once.&nbsp;

Simons was also the home’s first owner. Since its completion in 1982, the property has changed hands just once. 

825 White Oak Drive in Santa Rosa, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Jessica Rasmussen and Diana Gorsiski with Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International. 

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