Launch Pad 2026

MIOS

When Renata G. started to think about using G-code, the primary language used to communicate with 3D printers, she knew nothing about it. She and brother-and-sister pair Cristian and Cindy Candamil, who would become her cofounders at MIOS, had been working on ceramic designs together, and Renata thought incorporating liquid deposition modeling (a kind of 3D printing that uses fluid materials, including clay, instead of the usual plastic) might make their lives easier. After two years of trial and error, 3D printing hasn’t simplified their production process. But it has differentiated their line of ceramic-base table lamps from more mass-produced-looking 3D printed lighting.

"We were the only ones at ICFF really doing this ceramic printing, so it was nice to see that we were able to be so developed in something so new," Cristian says, referring to how much experimentation MIOS has done compared with other brands. "A lot of the comments were from professors at RISD or Parsons. They’re like, We’ve been trying to figure this out. How did you do it? Where’d you get your master’s? We were like, Oh, no, we’ve just been trying to mess with it for, like, the last two years." The core difficulty of ceramic printing, as opposed to printing with thermoplastic material, is that you’re working against gravity when using clay, making it hard to produce consistent results. They also hand finish each piece in the studio—the job isn’t entirely done by the printer, which is why Renata’s initial intent of saving time and energy was never fulfilled.

Winning Launch Pad’s Best Lighting award is a testament to the trio’s dedication to cracking this unwieldy tech. That said, their commitment has driven them to try to understand it even deeper. "Getting the award was really cool," Cristian says, but "as designers we’ve gotta push even harder."